Here are Detroit's top 3 bike repair and maintenance spots

Searching for the best bike repair and maintenance options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bike repair and maintenance spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for bike repair and maintenance.

1. Metropolis Cycles

Photo: ANGELA S./Yelp

Topping the list is Metropolis Cycles. Located at 2117 Michigan Ave. in Corktown, the bike shop and bike repair and maintenance spot is the highest-rated bike repair and maintenance spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 20 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wheelhouse Detroit

PHOTO: WHEELHOUSE DETROIT/YELP

Next up is downtown's Wheelhouse Detroit, situated at 1340 E. Atwater St. With four stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the bike shop, bike rental, bike repair and maintenance spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Hub of Detroit

PHOTO: ANDREW K./YELP

Midtown's The Hub of Detroit, located at 3611 Cass Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bike shop, community service/non-profit and bike repair and maintenance spot four stars out of 30 reviews.

