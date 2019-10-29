Here are Detroit's top 4 Middle Eastern spots

Looking for a mouthwatering Middle Eastern meal near you?

1. Boostan Cafe

Photo: Syaih A./Yelp

First on the list is Boostan Cafe. Located at 3470 Holbrook Ave., the traditional American and Middle Eastern spot, which also offers juices, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated Middle Eastern restaurant in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 167 reviews on Yelp.

2. Royal Kabob

Photo: Brittany d./Yelp

Next up is Royal Kabob, situated at 3236 Caniff St. With 4.5 stars out of 119 reviews on Yelp, the Middle Eastern spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Harmony Garden Cafe

Photo: Poonam Y./Yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Harmony Garden Cafe, which has earned four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe and Middle Eastern spot at 4704 Anthony Wayne Drive.

4. Yemen Cafe

Photo: Yemen c./Yelp

Finally, there's Yemen Cafe, a local favorite with four stars out of 86 reviews. Stop by 8740 Joseph Campau St. to hit up the halal and Middle Eastern spot the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

