Here are Detroit's top 5 specialty food spots

Shopping for specialty food supplies?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top specialty food spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for specialty food.

1. Original Gonella's

Topping the list is Original Gonella's. Located at 295 S. Oakwood, the deli and specialty food spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated specialty food spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 69 reviews on Yelp.

2. Topor's Pickle Company

PHOTO: ANNETTE J./YELP

Next up is Topor's Pickle Company, situated at 2500 Orleans St. With five stars out of 25 reviews on Yelp, the specialty food spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Better Made Potato Chips

PHOTO: PAULY G./YELP

Better Made Potato Chips, located at 10148 Gratiot Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the specialty food spot 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews.

4. McClure's Pickles

PHOTO: JO N./YELP

McClure's Pickles, a specialty food spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 44 Yelp reviews. Head over to 8201 St. Aubin St. to see for yourself.

5. Rocky's Historic Eastern Market

PHOTO: ANNETTE J./YELP

Check out Rocky's Historic Eastern Market, which has earned four stars out of 35 reviews on Yelp. You can find the specialty food spot at 2489 Russell St.

