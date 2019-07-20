Jonesing for tapas? Check out Detroit's top 3 spots

Craving tapas?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tapa spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Chartreuse

Topping the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D in Wayne State, the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated tapa spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp.

2. Wright & Company

Photo: KAI C/Yelp

Next up is downtown's Wright & Company, situated at 1500 Woodward Ave, Floor 2. With four stars out of 827 reviews on Yelp, the gastropub and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Rock City Eatery

PHOTO: BOBBY A./YELP

Last but not least — Rock City Eatery, located at 4216 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar and New American spot, which offers tapas and more, four stars out of 382 reviews.

