Local teen accepted to 6 Ivy League Schools, offered more than $2.2 million in scholarships

With graduation season in full swing, Utica Community Schools graduate Sam Saba is celebrating getting accepted into six Ivy League universities and being offered more than $2.2 million in scholarships.

The six Ivy League schools that Saba was accepted to are Harvard University, Princeton University, Yale University, Brown University, Columbia University and the University of Pennsylvania.

He made his commitment to attend Harvard University in the fall and plans to study Middle Eastern and global studies. After graduating from Harvard he plans to become an ambassador or work with a nonprofit humanitatrian organization.

His career interest stems from his cultural background and his study of Arab-Israeli conflict as part of his extended essay, which is an International Baccalaureate graduation requirement.

As a lifelong Utica Community Schools student, he is graduating this year as a valedictorian and a candidate for the International Baccalaureate and the UCS Seal of Global Language. He was the Key Club governor for the state of Michigan, a member of the school's debate club, the president of the Utica Academy for International Studies Student Voice Committee and the president of the National Honors Society.

Saba said that he believes his success stems from his involvement in school and creating relationships with those in Utica Community Schools. He said "Through every school and every experience in UCS, I have always been able to find mentors through teachers, administrators, or older students and that has made the biggest difference in my life."

Saba said he believed in himself and felt that he should try and strive for excellence. He said he never thought he would be going to Harvard.

The UCS superintendent Dr. Christine Johns, believes that Saba's story is an example of what the staff and community value and want for all students.

