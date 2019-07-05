New Asian fusion spot PAO Detroit debuts in downtown Detroit

Hungry? A new neighborhood Asian fusion spot has you covered. Located at 114 W. Adams in Downtown, the fresh addition is called PAO Detroit.

PAO Detroit offers a variety of main dishes and appetizers that include steak, seafood, sashimi, cocktails and more in a fine dining setting.

On the menu, expect to see items like fried oysters, a char grilled octopus salad with grapefruit, cilantro, red onion that is served with a citrus vinaigrette, chicken teriyaki with sweet potato and shiitake mushrooms and filet mignon.

With a five-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, PAO Detroit seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Michael H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 27, wrote, "The food was excellently-prepared, from the gnocchi appetizer to the octopus and grapefruit salad to the perfectly-prepared salmon and scallops."

June B. added, "I had the salmon, shishito peppers and the gnocchi. Each dish was perfectly spiced and beautifully designed."

PAO Detroit is now open at 114 W. Adams., so swing on by to take a peek. The hours are 4-11 p.m. from Monday to Wednesday, 4p.m.- 1 a.m. on Thursday and 4-9 p.m. on Sunday.

