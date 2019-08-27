New Downtown popcorn shop Poppin Top Hat opens its doors

A new popcorn shop has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Poppin Top Hat, the new arrival is located at 1376 Broadway St. in Downtown.

Poppin Top Hat offers a wide selection of popcorn flavors. Expect to see flavors like Southwest hot wings, blue coconut, loaded baked potato and pink cotton candy. According to the business' Facebook page, "Poppin Top Hat is a new popcorn shop in the heart of Downtown Detroit that offers over 50 delicious, handcrafted and fresh in-store popped popcorn."

The new popcorn shop has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Selena M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Aug. 4, wrote, "We stopped in only to get some water but...we ended up leaving with two bags of popcorn. They are a new shop with so many flavors of popcorn to choose from. The strawberry cheesecake popcorn is delicious [and] so is their regular butter popcorn…"

Yelper Carl R. noted, "[I] stopped by Poppin Top Hat on my lunchtime…and what a great treat and surprise…I got the cheese popcorn and salted caramel and both were excellent. [It has] a variety of different sizes and reasonable prices..."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Poppin Top Hat is open from 11 a.m.–7 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Sunday.

