Pietrzyk Pierogi brings Polish fare to Detroit

A new Polish spot has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer, called Pietrzyk Pierogi, is located at 1429 Gratiot Ave., Suite 109.

Pietrzyk Pierogi serves pierogis, soups, salads and meats. On the menu, look for sweet pierogis, like the Schnozzberry with Farmer's cheese, blackberries, blueberries, strawberries, cherries and raspberries or savory, such as the chicken Caprese filled with balsamic chicken, mozzarella, spinach, potatoes and sun-dried tomatoes. Also, expect smoked kielbasa and mushroom barley soup.

Pietrzyk Pierogi has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Paige M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 28, wrote, "They are cooked to order and perfect…If you want to mix and match, order the chef's special, which is not on the menu."

Yelper Lionel B. added, "My favorite [pierogi] was The Becky [with] jalapeño peppers, sour cream and cheddar cheese. "

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself at Pietrzyk Pierogi.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Detroit?

