The 3 best barbershops in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbershops in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for barbershops.

1. Sam's Barber Shop

Topping the list is Sam's Barber Shop. Located at 719 Griswold St., Suite 220 downtown, the barbershop is the highest-rated barbershop in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp.

2. Standard Barber Company

Next up is downtown's Standard Barber Company, situated at 138 Cadillac Square. With 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp, the barbershop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Social Club Grooming Company

Wayne State's The Social Club Grooming Company, located at 5272 Anthony Wayne Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barbershop and hair salon four stars out of 12 reviews.

