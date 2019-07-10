The 4 best barbecue spots in Detroit

Looking to satisfy your appetite for barbecue fare?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top barbecue spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Slows Bar Bq

PHOTO: ROBYN C./YELP

Topping the list is Slows Bar BQ. Located at 2138 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the beer bar, barbecue and traditional American spot is the most popular barbecue restaurant in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 2,0001 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pop'n Smoked Bbq

PHOTO: FOX E./YELP

Next up is Pop'n Smoked Bbq, situated at 13849 W. 8 Mile Road. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, the barbecue spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. BabyBacks Open Pit

Photo: DARRELL K./Yelp

Bagley's BabyBacks Open Pit, located at 7108 W. 7 Mile, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the barbecue spot four stars out of 18 reviews.

4. The Alley Deck

Photo: CARSON M./Yelp

The Alley Deck, a bar and barbecue spot in Midtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4120 Woodward Ave. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.