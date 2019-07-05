The 4 best beer bars in Detroit

Looking to try the best beer bars in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top beer bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Slows Bar BQ

PHOTO: CHRIS G./YELP

Topping the list is Slows Bar BQ. Located at 2138 Michigan Ave. in Millenium Village, the beer bar, barbecue and traditional American spot is the most popular beer bar in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 1,999 reviews on Yelp.

2. Taqueria El Rey

PHOTO: CYNTHIA G./YELP

Next up is Southwest Detroit's Taqueria El Rey, situated at 4730 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 343 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, Mexican and seafood spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Eastern Market Brewing Company

PHOTO: JEFF C./YELP

Eastern Market Brewing Company, located at 2515 Riopelle St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery, pub and beer bar 4.5 stars out of 83 reviews.

4. Park Bar

Park Bar, a beer bar and traditional American spot located downtown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 116 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2040 Park Ave. to see for yourself.

