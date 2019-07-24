The 4 best spots to score coffee in Detroit

Looking to sample the best coffee around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top coffee spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

1. Avalon International Breads

PHOTO: my thy h./YELP



Topping the list is Avalon International Breads. Located at 422 W. Willis St. in Midtown, the bakery and coffee and tea spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the highest-rated coffee spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 298 reviews on Yelp.

2. Astro Coffee

PHOTO: GRACIE H./YELP

Astro Coffee, located at 2124 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the coffee and tea spot 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews.

3. Roasting Plant Detroit



Photo: AKIRA O./Yelp

Downtown, check out Roasting Plant Detroit, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 257 reviews on Yelp. You can find the cafe, coffee roastery and coffee and tea spot at 660 Woodward Ave.

4. Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company

PHOTO: great lakes coffee roasting company/YELP



Last but not least, there's Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company, a Midtown favorite with four stars out of 380 reviews. Stop by 3965 Woodward Ave. to hit up the coffee roastery, which also offers beer, wine and spirits and more, next time the urge strikes.

