The 5 best bars in Detroit

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

1. Dime Store

Topping the list is Dime Store. Located at 719 Griswold St., Suite 180 downtown, the bar, diner and brunch spot is the most popular bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,335 reviews on Yelp.

2. Green Dot Stables

PHOTO: LIVIA G./YELP

Next up is Hubbard-Richard's Green Dot Stables, situated at 2200 W. Lafayette Blvd. With four stars out of 1,791 reviews on Yelp, the bar and New American spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Parc

Downtown's Parc, located at 800 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and New American breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 475 reviews.

4. Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill

Photo: ANDRÉS T./Yelp

Tommy's Detroit Bar & Grill, a bar and traditional American spot located downtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 91 Yelp reviews. Head over to 624 Third St. to see for yourself.

5. The Apparatus Room

PHOTO: WILLIAM W./YELP

Downtown, check out The Apparatus Room, which has earned four stars out of 494 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bar and New American spot at 250 W. Larned St.

