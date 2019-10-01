The 5 best hair salons in Detroit

Looking to try the best hair salons in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top hair salons in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for hair salons.

1. Salon Detroit

PHOTO: DIANAHAIRDETROIT D./YELP

Topping the list is Salon Detroit. Located at 660 Woodward Ave., Suite 104 downtown, the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot is the highest-rated hair salon in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 55 reviews on Yelp.

2. The Social Club Grooming Company

Photo: SEBASTIAN J./Yelp

Next up is Wayne State's The Social Club Grooming Company, situated at 5272 Anthony Wayne Drive. With four stars out of 12 reviews on Yelp, the hair salon and barber shop has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Ezelli Hair Salon

PHOTO: CHELSEY S./YELP

Downtown's Ezelli Hair Salon, located at 89 Monroe St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the hair salon, nail salon and waxing spot four stars out of 24 reviews.

4. Harlet's Hair Style

Photo: Steph W./Yelp

Harlet's Hair Style, a hair salon, is another go-to, with four stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5610 Springwells St. to see for yourself.

5. Barberella

Photo: MICHAEL C./Yelp

Finally, check out Barberella, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews on Yelp. You can find the hair salon at 3301 Edwin St.

