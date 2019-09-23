The 5 best performing arts spots in Detroit

Searching for the best performing arts options near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top performing arts spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for performing arts.

1. Redford Theatre

PHOTO: CHRIS M./YELP

Topping the list is Redford Theatre. Located at 17360 Lahser Road, the cinema and performing arts spot is the highest-rated performing arts spot in Detroit, boasting five stars out of 99 reviews on Yelp.

2. Detroit Opera House

PHOTO: DETROIT OPERA HOUSE/YELP

Next up is downtown's Detroit Opera House, situated at 1526 Broadway With 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp, the performing arts and opera and ballet spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Detroit Public Theatre

Photo: CHELSEA O./Yelp

Midtown's Detroit Public Theatre, located at 3711 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the performing arts spot five stars out of 26 reviews.

4. Fisher Theatre

PHOTO: JASON E./YELP

Fisher Theatre, a performing arts spot in New Center, is another go-to, with four stars out of 79 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite F100 to see for yourself.

5. City Theatre

Photo: KAREN H/Yelp

Finally, there's City Theatre, a downtown favorite with four stars out of 19 reviews. Stop by 2301 Woodward Ave. to hit up the cinema and performing arts spot next time you're in the mood.

