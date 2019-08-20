The 5 best spots to score sandwiches in Detroit

Craving sandwiches?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sandwich hot spots in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Selden Standard

Topping the list is Selden Standard. Located at 3921 Second Ave. in Midtown, the New American, breakfast and brunch spot, which offers sandwiches and more, is the most popular sandwich spot in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,058 reviews on Yelp.

2. Avalon International Breads

photo: Brittany S./yelp

Next up is Midtown's Avalon International Breads, situated at 422 W. Willis St. With 4.5 stars out of 300 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers sandwiches, beverages and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Detroit Institute of Bagels

photo: brittany n./yelp

Corktown's Detroit Institute of Bagels, located at 1236 Michigan Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score bagels, beverages and sandwiches 4.5 stars out of 280 reviews.

4. Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop

Photo: Allison F./Yelp

Mudgie's Deli & Wine Shop, a deli, wine bar and traditional American spot in Corktown, is another go-to, with four stars out of 844 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1413 Brooklyn St. to see for yourself.

5. Spread Deli+Coffee

photo: spread deli+coffee/yelp

Over in Midtown, check out Spread Deli+Coffee, which has earned five stars out of 57 reviews on Yelp. You can find the deli, which offers sandwiches, coffee, tea and more, at 4215 Cass Ave.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline