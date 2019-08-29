The 5 best women's clothing spots in Detroit

Shopping for women's clothing items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top women's clothing spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for women's clothing.

1. Detroit Vs Everybody

PHOTO: RAY C./YELP

Topping the list is Detroit Vs Everybody in Eastern MarkeT. Located at 2501 Russell St., the men's clothing, women's clothing and children's clothing spot is the highest-rated women's clothing spot in Detroit, boasting four stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pure Detroit

PHOTO: CHRISTAL P./YELP

Next up is New Center's Pure Detroit, situated at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101 With 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp, the women's clothing, men's clothing and jewelry spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. The Peacock Room

Photo: TAIYYAB Z./Yelp

Wayne State's The Peacock Room, located at 15 E. Kirby St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the women's clothing spot, which offers accessories and more, 4.5 stars out of 57 reviews.

4. Eldorado General Store

Photo: ELDORADO GENERAL STORE/Yelp

Eldorado General Store, a used, vintage and consignment, jewelry and women's clothing spot in Corktown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 14 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1700 Michigan Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Flo Boutique

Photo: MICHELLE D. A. /Yelp

Finally, there's Flo Boutique, a Midtown favorite with 4.5 stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 404 W. Willis St. to hit up the women's clothing and men's clothing spot next time the urge strikes.

