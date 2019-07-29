The top 3 cocktail bars for a special occasion in Detroit

Wondering where to find the best cocktail bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best high-end cocktail bars in Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to meet your needs.

1. Chartreuse

PHOTO: ANDERS H./YELP

Topping the list is Chartreuse. Located at 15 E. Kirby St., Suite D in Wayne State, the cocktail bar and New American spot is the highest-rated, high-end cocktail bar in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 611 reviews on Yelp. Along with a selection of signature and classic cocktails, the spot offers a variety of tapas, like sweet potatoes with grilled pineapple and coconut.

2. Grey Ghost Detroit

Photo: mike m./Yelp

Next up is Midtown's Grey Ghost Detroit, situated at 47 Watson St. With four stars out of 593 reviews on Yelp, the beer bar, cocktail bar and traditional American spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge. Try the Pinky Promise signature cocktail, made with gin, St. Germain, aperol and lemon.

3. Bad Luck Bar

PHOTO: JEANA A./YELP

Bad Luck Bar, a cocktail bar located downtown, is another pricey go-to, with four stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1218 Griswold St. to see for yourself. Try one of the signature cocktails made with a variety of liquors, including vodka, gin, Absinthe and more.

