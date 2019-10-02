Woodbridge gets a new bar: Magnet

A new bar has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Woodbridge, called Magnet, is located at 4848 Grand River.

Magnet specializes in "simple dishes" that consist of flatbreads, vegetables, meat, fish and sides. On the menu, expect to see items like prime rib, ash fennel, flatbread with chickpeas spread and topped with lamb and smoked carrots and branzino.

The new bar has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Jason L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Sept. 23, wrote, "[I] came here on the second night [it] was open...[I] tried four to five of the dishes, a couple of the wines, the house amaro and some fantastic Vermouth to cap off the evening, and literally everything was fantastic."

And Nevin R. wrote, "The food is unique and fun, and our cocktails were delicious. The service was very good."

Magnet is now open at 4848 Grand River, so head on over to check it out. The hours are Monday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. It's closed on Sunday.

Want to keep your finger on the pulse of new businesses in Detroit? Here's what else opened recently near you.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.