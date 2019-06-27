Your guide to the 3 top spots in Detroit's North Corktown neighborhood

Spending time in North Corktown? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a concert venue to a New American spot.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in North Corktown, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Sound Board

Photo: lisa f./Yelp

Topping the list is music venue Sound Board. Located at 2901 Grand River Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp. The concert venue has a variety of upcoming shows, including Pat Benatar, Babyface and REO Speedwagon.

2. Iridescence

Photo: ann w./Yelp

Next up is bar, New American and seafood spot Iridescence, situated at 2901 Grand River Ave. With four stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. The spot serves oysters, foie gras, steak, desserts and more.

3. Pink Flamingo

Photo: shantel t./Yelp

Pink Flamingo, a food stand, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. On the menu, look for fried rice balls, stuffed eggplant and other vegetarian-friendly meals. Head over to 2746 Vermont, or wherever it rolls to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

