Lockdown lifted at 5 Warren schools after sexual assault, home invasion suspect arrested nearby

WARREN, Mich. - The lockdown has been lifted at five schools in Warren after a sexual assault and home invasion suspect was arrested nearby.

Chatterton Middle School, Great Oaks Academy, Fitzgerald High School, Mound Park Elementary School and Schofield Elementary School were placed under a lockdown around 9 a.m. Thursday after a home invasion in the area.

One person has been taken into police custody. Police said the person is suspected in a home invasion and sexual assault case. The person was also seen running down a street with a knife, according to authorities.

Fitzgerald High School is situated near the corner of 9 Mile and Ryan roads.

