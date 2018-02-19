Longtime Detroit media personality Cliff Russell dies at 61

DETROIT - Cliff Russell, a fixture in Detroit media for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 61.

Russell worked as a news anchor, political analyst, sports commentator and columnist in the Detroit area for more than 35 years.

In 1994, Cliff Russell became Detroit’s first African-American Press Secretary to the Mayor, appointed to the position by former Mayor Dennis W. Archer.

For several years, Cliff Russell hosted “American Black Journal” on Detroit Public Television.

A native of Detroit, Russell graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Communications. He is survived by his three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren and his wife.

His brother, Greg Russell, is a U-D graduate and also a prominent member of the media and has served as the Public Address Announcer at men's and women's basketball games. Greg also appears on WDIV's Live in the D program on a weekly basis as a film critic.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.