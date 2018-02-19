Longtime Detroit media personality Cliff Russell dies at 61

DETROIT - Cliff Russell, a fixture in Detroit media for more than 30 years, has passed away at the age of 61.
Russell worked as a news anchor, political analyst, sports commentator and columnist in the Detroit area for more than 35 years.
In 1994, Cliff Russell became Detroit’s first African-American Press Secretary to the Mayor, appointed to the position by former Mayor Dennis W. Archer.
For several years, Cliff Russell hosted “American Black Journal” on Detroit Public Television.
A native of Detroit, Russell graduated from Wayne State University with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Broadcast Communications. He is survived by his three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren and his wife.
His brother, Greg Russell, is a U-D graduate and also a prominent member of the media and has served as the Public Address Announcer at men's and women's basketball games. Greg also appears on WDIV's Live in the D program on a weekly basis as a film critic.
It is truly with a heavy heart this morning to pass along the sad news that my brother, Cliff Russell, passed away yesterday. He was a brother, a best friend and an inspiration. He was a best friend to all who knew him. He loved his family and his favorite city, Detroit. Please keep his wife and children and other family members in your prayers.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.