ARMADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A loud noise heard in Macomb County this morning, which some residents thought was an explosion, was a utility fire.

Consumers Energy said a piece of equipment caught fire at a plant Armada Township Wednesday morning. No injuries were reported.

Gas flow to the plant was shut off, but no customers are without gas, according to Consumers.

Consumers said there was a "loud noise," but said there was no explosion.

