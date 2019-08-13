Love Olive Garden so much you want a lifetime of pasta? Here's your chance

CNN Video

DETROIT - Think you can handle nine weeks of unlimited pasta from Olive Garden? What about a lifetime of it?

Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass sale will go on sale onlineThursday. The pass costs $100. This year, 50 people can pay an additional $400 for a lifetime pasta pass.

There are 24,000 never-ending pasta passes available. Those who get the pass get nine weeks of unlimited servings of pastas, sauces and toppings from the restaurant's Never Ending Pasta Bowl menu.

People are encouraged to join the waiting room for the sale online at 1:55 p.m. The sale begins at 2 p.m.

