Lucky number 3333: Michigan lottery players cash in $5,475,000

DETROIT - Lottery players with a penchant for the number 3 lucked out in Michigan Monday evening.

The winning numbers for the Daily 4 evening draw were 3-3-3-3.

More than a thousand people picked those numbers for Monday's drawing. 1,095 according to the Michigan Lottery website.

Getting all 4 digits correct earns players $5,000 cash.

Doing the math, the Michigan Lottery office owes players $5,475,000. Nice.

If you're one of the lucky winners, here's how to claim your prize.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.