STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - Firefighters were at the Ford Sterling Axle plant on Tuesday morning working to put out a fire in a machine.

The Sterling Heights fire chief said oil connected to the machine was making it difficult for firefighters to get to the fire and put it out. Smoke was filling the building.

No injuries have been reported.

The plant is situated along Mound Road near 17 Mile Road.

