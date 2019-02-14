Macomb County Animal Control seeks public assistance, donations to care for 53 rescued dogs

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - Officials with Macomb County Animal Control are asking for the public's assistance in caring for 53 dogs.

According to authorities, Macomb County Animal Control accepted custody of 53 dogs that were removed from a home Wednesday in Sterling Heights. The dogs, which were taken from what is believed to be a hoarding situation, are reported to be in very poor health.

The condition of some of the dogs dogs necessitated emergency care from local veterinarians.

“This is an overwhelming situation,” said County Executive Mark A. Hackel. “We are doing our best, but we need help from the public.”

Those who would like to help are asked to consider making a donation to help cover medical expenses. Donations can be made online here.

Other requested items can be brought to the shelter, located at 21417 Dunham Road in Clinton Township, during normal operating hours.

Other items requested are:

Pedigree dry dog food

Blankets, towels

Lysol and bleach

Anti-bacterial laundry soap

Dawn dish-washing liquid

“We are working with our partner rescue organizations to get these dogs into foster care so that they can receive the love and attention that they deserve,” said Jeff Randazzo, chief of Macomb County Animal Control. “After they have been rehabilitated, we can begin the process of finding new homes for them.”

Macomb County Animal Control has many other dogs and cats currently looking for new homes. Randazzo said they would be open for adoptions between noon and 5 p.m. and all adoption fees will be sponsored through Friday.

