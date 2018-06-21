Macomb County celebrates 200th anniversary with torch relay run

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Beginning Thursday morning those in Macomb County might see nearly 200 runners cover 200 miles carrying torches, all to celebrate the County’s 200th anniversary.

On Thursday morning, County Executive Mark Hackel will kick off the relay in Mount Clemens with the first torch, which will then be passed to each subsequent runner covering 27 Macomb County communities and Lake St. Clair, Stony Creek Metropark, Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Macomb Community College.

County leaders have been promoting the event, asking residents of the County to cheer the runners on.

In a press release they said, “Give our torchbearers the support they need as they run through your community. Bring your cameras, noisemakers and flashlights (for the evening portion) and let these men and women know that they are doing a great job."

The run will last 40 hours, ending back in Mount Clemens to kick off the city’s fireworks show.

Eight torches were created by faculty, staff and students at Macomb Community College. The college said it took the group eight months to design and build the pieces.

“We were honored to be asked to contribute in such a meaningful way to Macomb County’s Bicentennial Celebration,” said James O. Sawyer IV, Macomb Community College’s president. “To us, it spoke of a great trust and pride in Macomb Community College’s faculty, staff and students, as well as confidence in the quality of our programs.”

