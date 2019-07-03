Macomb County boater nearly loses finger at Jobbie Nooner

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Storms that rolled in fast on last Friday’s Jobbie Nooner did thousands of dollars in damage to boats and required several people to be hospitalized.

Kevin Russell was one of the people sent to a hospital. After he got everybody in the cabin, he tried to free a boat that had gotten caught in their anchor line as well as untie his boat from another when his hand got smashed.

“My finger got caught between the rope and the cleat and the boats just yawed and it pinched and removed a portion of my finger,” Russell said.

His fiancée Jeanette saw him with his hand in his mouth and blood everywhere.

They got out of there and to the hospital. Surgeons told him he was going to have part of his middle finger on his right hand amputated.

He went into surgery Tuesday and got good news. His finger will be shorter but not by much, they managed to save most of the finger.

He’s in a cast for the next two weeks and is hopeful he’ll regain full use of his hand. His family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses. Insurance isn’t covering everything.

GoFundMe information: Surgery for Kevin

