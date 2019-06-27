Macomb County contractor charged after taking woman's money for job he didn't complete

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A Macomb County contractor is facing charges after he allegedly took thousands of dollars from a woman but didn't complete the job he was hired to do.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, Neil Trapp was supposed to build a wheelchair ramp for Julie Tate on March 21.

Per the contract betwen the company Trapp worked for, N&M Construction, and Tate, $2,300 was supposed to cover materials and labor. However, Trapp allegedly told Tate he needed more money for material and supplies.

On March 25, Trapp told Tate the job was done and she paid him the rest of the contracted price, but officials said the job wasn't completed to code and a permit wasn't obtained for the project.

Officials said Tate paid Trapp $8,329 in cash between March 21 and April 27. The payment was for materials, labor, equipment rentals and repairs allegedly needed to get the ramp up to code.

Officials said Trapp kept Tate's money but never finished the ramp. N&M Construction said Trapp was fired when Tate contacted the company.

Trapp was charged with larceny by conversion between $1,000 and $20,000. He was previously convicted of two larceny misdemeanors and a misdemeanor for resisting police.

His bond was set at $2,500 cash/surety or 10 percent for each of his prior convictions.

"This defendant, a known con artist, needs to learn his lesson once and for all. The people of Macomb County, especially those victimized by Mr. Trapp, need to be reassured that the justice system is on their side," Prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.