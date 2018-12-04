Macomb County court reverses parole board's decision to release child rapist

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - The Macomb County Circuit Court reversed a parole board decision to release a man convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl more than 20 years ago.

Richard McBrayer, who was convicted in 1994 of two counts of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct, was scheduled for release on parole last Tuesday after serving 22 years of his 20-to-40 year sentence in state prison.

Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith filed an emergency motion to stay the parole board’s decision. Smith’s motion was granted by Macomb County Circuit Court Judge Carl Marlinga July 23, the day before the scheduled parole release.

"I thank Judge Michael Servitto for this ruling that provides justice for the victim, who continues to suffer medical issues to this day from these hideous attacks," Smith said.

McBrayer, now 60, was 36 years old when he pled guilty to sexually assaulting the young girl numerous times over the course of two years. The child was between the ages of 12 and 14 during the attacks.

At his sentencing, former Judge Mary A. Chrzanowski told McBrayer that he was, “the most disgusting individual that has ever stood,” before her.

In recounting one of McBrayer’s sexual acts, Judge Chrzanowski stated, “I didn’t sleep after I read this letter [from the victim]...You took her to a motel room, you abused her in a hot tub, you made her drink alcohol, you held her underneath the water in the hot tub, pulled out a sucker and proceeded to stick the sucker into her vagina. If within the bounds of law I could give you more time, I would.”

