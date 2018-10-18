Macomb County Jail doctor accused of sexual relationships with multiple inmates

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A doctor at the Macomb County Jail is accused of being involved in sexual relationships with multiple inmates receiving treatment while in the jail.

Macomb County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Smith charged Dr. Steven Cogswell, of Waterford, with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, each count a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Here is a news release from the prosecutor:

Police and prosecutors allege that Cogswell engaged in a series of sexual encounters with the female inmates between August and September of this year. The acts are said to have taken place in the Jail’s medical center. Cogswell’s phone was recovered and searched by the Sheriff’s Department and it contained a number of explicit videos and photographs.

Cogswell has since been terminated from Correct Care Solutions as a result of the accusations. Correct Care Solutions is the medical group contracted with the county to handle the medical care of inmates at the Jail.

“This man’s actions were an outrageous abuse of power,” declared Prosecutor Smith. “Doctor Cogswell had access to vulnerable women and sexually exploited them. This type of despicable behavior from a medical professional will not be tolerated,” said Smith.

Cogswell is expected to be arraigned in 41-B District Court this week.

