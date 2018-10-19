Macomb County Jail doctor accused of sexually abusing 3 inmates arraigned

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County Jail doctor accused of sexual misconduct with three female inmates appeared in court Friday for his arraignment.

Dr. Steve Cogswell is charged with six counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

"The allegation is that the doctor intentionally touched the genital areas in a sexual manner, and one of the victims indicated that she performed a sexual act on the doctor for candy and tobacco," Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said.

Deputies investigated the case after being alerted by a woman in the jail.

"Why would this guy do that?" the woman asked. "Why is he taking advantage of vulnerable women? I spoke up."

She said she remembers her visit with Cogswell.

"I went down for back pain and shoulder pain," she said. "He touched me somewhere, and I felt vulnerable and I didn't know what to do at the situation, because I'm a prisoner in uniform. Would he have said, 'Oh, this inmate's attacking me?'"

Authorities said they found photos and videos of the three women on Cogswell's phone. His accuser said she wasn't aware he was taking pictures and videos at the time.

"I still am a prisoner in my own mind (with) fear of what's going on in my life," she said.

Despite the fear, the woman said she's planning to testify against Cogswell during the case.

Cogswell is being held on $250,000 bail. If he's released, he'll have to wear a GPS tether and can only leave his house under certain circumstances.

