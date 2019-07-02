Macomb County leaders propose millage campaign to build new jail

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - For years Macomb County has wrestled with the problem of an aging county jail and now there's talk of a major millage campaign to build the most expensive jail the state has ever seen.

Sheriff Tony Wickersham and county executive Mark Hackel, the former sheriff, invited Local 4 in to a sweltering intake cell usually used for inmates detoxing or sobering up. The cell has been used since 1951.

Officials are proposing a millage that would likely cost the average homeowner around $98 per year for twenty years.

