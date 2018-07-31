Macomb County man charged with stabbing girlfriend, drug possession

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Macomb County man is facing felony charges for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend at their Washington Township residence last weekend.

The Macomb County Sheriff's office released this information:

On 7/29/18 at approximately 7:00pm, Macomb County Sheriff deputies responded to a residence on Cathey Ave. in Washington Township for an assault. Deputies were told that a male had left the residence in a vehicle and that a second person was lying on the porch.

Upon arrival, deputies located a white female victim lying on the porch. She was injured and bleeding from multiple puncture wounds to her head and right side of her body. The female was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The white male, Paul Bashi, 35, was located walking down a nearby street. He had what appeared to be blood on him and was taken into custody. He is lodged at the Macomb County Jail.

Deputies did not find anyone else inside the residence, however; controlled substances were located. Bashi’s vehicle was also located nearby. The male and female are said to be in a dating relationship and reside together at the residence in Washington Township.

The information was presented to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office and a warrant was issued for the male; one count of Assault With Intent to Murder (felony - life) and one count of Controlled Substance – Delivery/Manufacture - Schedules 1, 2 and 3 Except Marihuana, Methamphetamine, Ecstasy, and Cocaine. (7 year felony). The substance located was “Jintropin” which is a human growth hormone.

The female is in stable condition at this time.

Bashi was arraigned in the 42-1 Romeo District Court and given a $5 million dollar bond. If Bashi is released on bond, he must have a GPS tether. He is scheduled to be back court on 8/14/18 at 1:30pm.



