Macomb County man on moped issued 14th DUI

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A Utica man received his 14th driving under the influence arrest when he was pulled over on a moped this weekend.

Police said Lucian Herbert was driving on Hall Road when he was stopped. Mopeds aren't allowed on roads with a speed limit faster than 35 mph.

Herbert can be seen on dashcam failing a field sobriety test. He took a breathalyzer and blew a .21.

His DUI arrests date back to 1982, and he was almost always at least twice the legal limit when arrested.

