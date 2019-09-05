Macomb County man sentenced for drugging 3 girls, raping one after taking them to cabin up north

MACOMBM COUNTY, Mich. - A Macomb County man was sentenced to prison Thursday for taking three young girls to his cabin up north, drugging them before bed and sexually assaulting one of the girls, authorities announced.

Michael Patrick Wolka, 54, took the girls to a cabin in Glennie, Michigan, during the summer of 2016, officials said.

The following year, one of the girls came forward and said Wolka tried to sexually assault her and the other two girls, police said.

Authorities served a search warrant at the cabin and found Wolka had secretly recorded video of the girls while they were in the bathroom, officials said.

Video showed Wolka sexually assaulted one of the girls several times, according to authorities.

Wolka is currently serving a sentence for crimes he committed against the same girls at his home, officials said. He pleaded no contest in June to multiple sexual assault charges.

He was sentenced last month to 18 to 36 years in prison on a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and seven to 20 years in prison on three counts of child sexually abusive activity, which will be served concurrently, officials said.

"This sentencing reinforces that when it comes to the safety and welfare of our children and residents, my office will do everything in our power to hold dangerous individuals accountable," Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "I appreciate the court’s decision and commitment to ensuring justice in this case was served."

