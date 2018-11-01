Video shows Macomb County police pursuit end with woman smoking crack in front of officers

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Kristi Ann Rettig, a 36-year-old mother from Eastpointe, was taken into custody on Oct. 25 after a police pursuit through Harrison Township.

According to authorities, at about 2 a.m., a Macomb County sheriff's deputy attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, which fled. Police said the Rettig disobeyed all attempts to stop her vehicle.

Spike strips were used to damaged the car's tires, causing the vehicle to collide into two police cruisers.

Body camera footage from a Macomb County sheriff's deputy show authorities surround her vehicle. Rettig and her passenger, Alexandra Christine Weed, a 28-year-old from Melvindale, were instructed by several deputies at gunpoint to show their hands. Weed complied, but Rettig is shown ignoring the commands and begins smoking crack cocaine.

Both women were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody.

Rettig was wanted for parole violations at the time and Weed had warrants out for her arrest.

Rettig has been changed with fleeing and eluding police, assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of a controlled substance and operating while license suspended.

Weed has been charged with possession of a controlled substance.

No injuries were reported.

