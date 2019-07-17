Macomb County Sheriff's Office says deputy lied to citizen during jaywalking incident

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - Officials with the Macomb County Sheriff's Office said a deputy lied to a citizen during a jaywalking incident.

The Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that there was a miscommunication between a deputy and a citizen.

The deputy stopped a citizen for jaywalking in Mount Clemens, officials said. The deputy told the citizen he had received a message from the mayor to stop and make contact with anyone found jaywalking, according to authorities.

"The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office would like for it to be known that neither the mayor nor (any) Mt. Clemens city officials have made any request for our deputies to stop and contact individuals for jaywalking," the Facebook post said.

The Sheriff's Office apologized for the "inaccurate statement" made by the deputy.

Officials said the matter is being handled internally.

The citizen did not receive a ticket for jaywalking, police said.

