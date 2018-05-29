Macomb County softball coach accused of sending sexual messages to 15-year-old female player

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A high school softball coach in Macomb County is accused of sending sexual messages to a 15-year-old female player on social media, officials announced.

Jared Harris, 23, of Fraser, was the junior varsity softball coach at Anchor Bay High School, officials said. Harris and the rest of the team were part of a group chat on a social messaging application, but he started to send private messages to a 15-year-old player, police said.

Harris is accused of making sexual comments and sending pictures of himself in private messages to the girl, which began about a month ago, police said.

Macomb County detectives investigated the case, searched several social media accounts and forwarded their findings to prosecutors.

A warrant was issued for Harris on one count of accosting a child for immoral purposes and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

He was removed from coaching at Anchor Bay High School, school officials said.

Harris is also a coach for the HITZ travel softball organization based in Chesterfield Township, police said.

Harris was arraigned on both charges Tuesday and is being held on $100,000 bail. He will be on house arrest with a tether if released and cannot use the internet or a computer, or have contact with minors.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for June 11.

Here is a statement from the Anchor Bay School District:

"Jared Harris was briefly employed by the Anchor Bay School District as a JV softball coach. Upon being contacted by the Macomb County Sheriff’s Department, Mr. Harris was removed from his coaching position and is no longer affiliated with the Anchor Bay School District in any way. We are not aware of any misconduct involving Mr. Harris and any Anchor Bay students. The Anchor Bay Athletic Department has been in contact with local law enforcement and will assist them in any way possible."

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.