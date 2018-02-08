Macomb County special needs teacher accused of verbally, physically abusing students

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An elementary school teacher was charged with child abuse after investigators were tipped off that she was verbally and physically abusing her autistic students in Macomb Township.

Brittany Stevens, 28, of Mt. Clemens, was charged with three counts of second-degree child abuse.

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, several Macomb Intermediate School District employees sent complaints to investigators about Stevens inappropriately disciplining students. Employees told deputies they had witnessed the incidents and brought them to the attention of school officials.

Stevens taught out of Sequoyah Elementary School, but was employed by the Macomb Intermediate School District as a teacher in the Autism Program, which is housed in several educational facilities throughout the county. Stevens’ students are non-verbal, autistic children, ages 8 and 9.

“The MISD’s first priority is for the safety and welfare of our students and families. As a result of our internal investigation, assisted by legal counsel, we have discharged the teacher,” MISD Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Operations David Rilley.

Parents were notified and the student victims are all in good health and received no serious injuries.

