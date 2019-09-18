Macomb County teacher accused of assaulting children with autism won't get prison time

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich - A Shelby Township teacher who allegedly kicked, slapped and demeaned students with autism will not get jail time.

Brittany Stevens, who taught at Sequoyah Elementary School, was originally charged with child abuse, but she won't serve time behind bars because she pleaded no contest to assault and battery.

Stevens was sentenced to two years of probation.

Officials said the children with autism -- most of them nonverbal -- were abused by Stevens in school.

"After you were fired, I learned that you slapped her and swore at her and her classmates. You kicked your students, demeaned them with cruel remarks," a parent said during sentencing. "These acts cannot be attributed to the frustration of dealing with autism. They are just plain sick and heartless."

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.