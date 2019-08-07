Macomb County to conduct active shooter training on Thursday

Macomb County emergency officials will conduct active shooter training at various locations on Thursday.

Here's the info:

More than 100 police, fire, EMS and hospital personnel to take part in full-scale active assailant

training exercise alongside 250 school staff and students

Who: Macomb County Emergency Management & Communications; Clinton Township Emergency Management; City of Warren Emergency Management

What: Full-scale mock disaster training exercise for an active assailant

When: Thursday, August 8

Where:

9:15 a.m. - COMTEC, 117 S. Groesbeck, Mt. Clemens, 48043

10:15 a.m. - L'Anse Creuse High School, 38495 L'Anse Creuse St., Harrison Township, 48045

Exercises are also occurring at Clintondale High School, Clinton Township and Fitzgerald High School, Warren but they are not in a position to accept media on site. All activities begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude by noon.



Why: The purpose of this exercise is to comprehensively test and evaluate Macomb County's response plans and capabilities as they pertain to an active assailant incident within a local school. Due to the dynamics of an active assailant incident, there is a great need for fire, EMS and law enforcement agencies to collaborate planning, equipment, training and exercises on a county-wide basis.

This exercise is the culmination of almost two years-worth of work with every fire, EMS and law enforcement agency in the county participating as well as local school districts with the support of the Macomb County Superintendent's Association.

