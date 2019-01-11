Macomb County woman charged with fraud in connection with unlicensed adoption agency

DETROIT - A Macomb County woman is facing federal wire fraud charges in connection with running an unlicensed adoption agency.

In a federal court filing, Tara Lynn Lee, 37, is accused of giving adoptive parents false hope and charging exorbitant fees in the process.

RELATED: FBI investigating Macomb County woman on suspicion of running unlicensed adoption agency, fraud

The 32-page court document outlines the federal wire fraud charges against Lee.

Lee faced a judge Friday afternoon inside the Federal Courthouse, shortly after turning herself in.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said she allegedly operated an unlicensed adoption agency.

“This is all a scam,” said Schneider.

The criminal complaint said, “Lee collects payment from adoptive parents at the time of match, ranging from approximately $10,000-$33,000," with additional money due at the time of adoption.

The affidavit also states she would tell two different adoptive parents she has found a baby for them. They would both pay her.

“Adoptive parents, reported adoptive parents, people who want to adopt a baby, think that they’re going to go through a legitimate adoption process and then in the end, there’s no baby," said Schneider.

Prosecutors say her victims lived in Minnesota, Colorado and Georgia.

Local 4 obtained text messages Lee sent to two sets of potential adoptive parents, identified only by their initials. One text to M.S. said, “I have a date with [Jane Doe] on Saturday."

The other text was to M.E. It said, “I have a date with [Jane Doe] on Sunday."

Schneider said there could be more victims, and they’re asking any potential victims to call the United States Department of Justice Eastern District of Michigan office.

A judge granted Lee a $10,000 unsecured bond with a long list of stipulations.

Stipulations of bond:

Lee can’t leave the country

Must forfeit passport and Enhanced Michigan Driver’s License

Can’t apply for travel documents

Must stay within Eastern District of Michigan

No contact with victims or witnesses

Must complete medical/mental evaluation

No possession of firearms

Can’t seek employment in the nursing/adoption field

No access to any hospital unless for medical reasons or immediate family is in hospital.

No access to Square mobile App.

If interacting with law enforcement, she must inform pretrial service

More details on the case can be read here.

Tara Lynn Lee (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.