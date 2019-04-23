Macomb County woman gives birth to baby boy while on way to hospital

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Metro Detroit family spoke with Local 4 after their baby was born in a parking lot at 16 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue in Macomb Township.

Mike and Nicole Gostovich said they planned to have their second baby at St. John Hospital in Grosse Pointe, but the universe had other plans.

"I woke him up," Nicole Gostovich said. "I was just in pain. I didn't know what to do with myself."

It was almost a week past her due date, so Nicole Gostovich knew it was probably time to have her baby. The couple got in a car and headed to the hospital.

"I was in so much pain," Nicole Gostovich said. "Next thing I knew, my water broke and he was coming out."

"I told her to hold it in, not to push," Mike Gostovich said.

They made it about a mile before Mike Gostovich pulled into the closest parking lot he could find. He said he was ready to deliver his own baby, but he was too late.

"I pulled into the parking lot, and she was already holding our son in her arms," Mike Gostovich said.

Nicole Gostovich said she wasn't scared.

"I was in more of a, 'I cannot believe this is happening,'" she said.

Her husband said he completely panicked.

"As a matter of fact, when the police and the paramedics first got there, eight of them walked up to me to see if I was OK, and I'm like, 'I'm not the one with the baby out of me on my lap,'" Mike Gostovich said.

The ambulance arrived a few minutes after he called and took the family to McLaren Hospital in Mt. Clemens.

The baby boy is healthy and weighs 7 pounds and 14 ounces.

Nicole Gostovich had some advice for future mothers.

"Try to make yourself OK with the fact that the plan you have in your head may not happen," she said.

The couple talked about naming the boy "Gratiot," but they weren't crazy about the idea. He was born in a Chevrolet Equinox, so they were thinking "Quinn" might be in the running.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.