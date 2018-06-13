Man, 2 kids shot near Sanford, Conner on Detroit's east side; man killed

DETROIT - Three people, including two children, were shot Wednesday morning near Sanford Avenue and Conner Street on Detroit's east side.

The victims include a man and two children. The man was killed. He was a grandfather.

The children, a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl, were rushed to Children's Hospital. They were privately transported.

The boy suffered fragments in his face. The girl was shot in her shoulder.

Both children are in stable condition.

No other details are known at this time.

