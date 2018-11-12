Man, 7-year-old son carjacked outside home on Rutherford Street in Detroit

DETROIT - A man and his 7-year-old son were carjacked Sunday night outside the man's home in the 7200 block of Rutherford Street in Detroit.

The man told police two men walked up to his car when he pulled up in front of his home about 9:45 p.m.. The first man was armed with a handgun. He pointed the gun at the man and ordered him out of his car.

The man and the boy exited the vehicle and their carjackers took it over. They were last seen driving the vehicle, which is described as a maroon 2013 Lincoln MKZ, south on Rutherford Street. Paperwork for the vehicle was inside. The vehicle had a dealer plate.

The suspects both were described as Arab man. One stood about 5 feet 3 inches tall. He was wearing a black plaid jacket and a gray hat. He was armed with a blue steel handgun. The second suspect stood about 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information on this carjacking is asked to contact Detroit police.

