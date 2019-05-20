Man accused of dumping woman's body in Detroit dumpster charged with murder

IMLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Prosecutors say a case involving a woman's body that was found in a dumpster went beyond murder.

James Cockerham, the man charged in the death of a woman whose remains were found in an east side dumpster, made his first appearance in court Monday.

Police said Cockerham allegedly killed 27-year-old Elizabeth Candice-Nicole Laird. She was referred to by family as "Candy."

Local 4 was there when police found her body inside a trash can at an apartment building on Robert Brady Drive.

Police later released video, claiming the man in the footage was Cockerham.

He was arrested on Saturday in connection with Laird’s death. On Sunday night, her family held a prayer vigil in her honor.

Cockerham has been charged with first-degree murder, a felony punishable by life in prison without parole if he is convicted. He is also charged with torture and unlawful imprisonment.

The judge said because of the serious nature of the charges, he was denied bond and will remain in jail.

