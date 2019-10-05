Man accused of saying "night, night" before shooting Michigan officer convicted of attempted murder

Joshua Rosebush was found guilty Friday after roughly two hours of jury deliberations. (WDIV)

SAGINAW, Mich. - A man accused of saying "night, night" before he shot a police officer in the jaw has been convicted of attempted murder and 25 more felonies in Saginaw County.

Saginaw Township Officer Jeff Koenig stopped Rosebush's vehicle in the wee hours last January, a stop that led to a shooting, a chase in other counties and a shootout. Rosebush was eventually captured.

