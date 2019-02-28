Man accused of smoking marijuana, driving on closed road, killing 15-year-old boy in Shelby Township

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. - A man is accused of driving on a closed road in Shelby Township while under the influence of marijuana and fatally hitting a 15-year-old boy, police said.

The driver was on a closed stretch of 25 Mile Road west of Hayes Road, police said. The road was closed due to construction.

Officials said the 15-year-old boy and his friend were walking west on 25 Mile Road where there shouldn't have been any cars.

"There is no greater tragedy than a family losing a child,” Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "The defendant should have never been driving on that closed road and it speaks volumes to his capability to operate a vehicle after smoking marijuana. It is critical the public grasps the dangers of using marijuana prior to getting behind a wheel of a car. This is the type of devastation it can cause."

The driver is charged with operating under the influence of drugs causing death, a felony with a maximum penalty of up to 15 years in prison.

Officials said the driver's name will be released after his arraignment.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday afternoon in 41-A District Court in Shelby Township.

